Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 3,861 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,561 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 37,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 15.7% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.12. 9,264,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,549,757. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.45. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $210.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.36.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

