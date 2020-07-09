Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 4,257 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 5.7% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $13,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS USMV traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $60.61. 2,566,765 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.