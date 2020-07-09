Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 5,637 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,637 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Square were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Square in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 316.7% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 114.5% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 484.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SQ. Compass Point downgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Square from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Square from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JMP Securities began coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Square from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $215,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,085,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,931,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,473,975 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,218,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,592,326. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $133.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 204.40 and a beta of 2.69.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

