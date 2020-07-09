Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 600 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $902,520.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $15.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,511.30. 49,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,144. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,428.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,358.65. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The company has a market cap of $1,013.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.