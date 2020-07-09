RIVERNORTH DO/COM (OPP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on July 31st

RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th.

OPP opened at $14.19 on Thursday. RIVERNORTH DO/COM has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $17.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $14.69.

Get RIVERNORTH DO/COM alerts:

About RIVERNORTH DO/COM

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for RIVERNORTH DO/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIVERNORTH DO/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.