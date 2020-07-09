RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (RMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on July 31st

RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (NYSE:RMI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This is a positive change from RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of NYSE:RMI opened at $21.42 on Thursday. RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average of $21.28.

RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH Company Profile

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

