Rockland Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,584 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.5% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $16,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNP traded down $2.26 on Thursday, reaching $166.78. 90,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,509,509. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.58 and a 200-day moving average of $164.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

