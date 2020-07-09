Rockland Trust Co. Grows Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 313.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 66,358 shares during the period. 3M comprises about 1.2% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $13,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in 3M by 211.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.58. The stock had a trading volume of 84,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.34 and its 200 day moving average is $155.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.