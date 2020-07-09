Rockland Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 1.1% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $12,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 143,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 66,786 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $7,982,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 212,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,605. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.34 and a 200-day moving average of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

