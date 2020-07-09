Rockland Trust Co. Has $11.24 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. grace capital acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.21. 215,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,857,717. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.03. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $15,200,947.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

