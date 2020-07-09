Rockland Trust Co. Has $2.17 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,136 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,932,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,150 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 91,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 463,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.32. 1,087,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,020,473. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.42. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

