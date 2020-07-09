Rockland Trust Co. Has $30.08 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,016 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 2.7% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $30,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 1,019.2% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,076 shares of company stock worth $14,963,286 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $242.06. The stock had a trading volume of 14,109,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,243,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $247.65.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, June 26th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Facebook to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.45.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.