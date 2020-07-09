Rockland Trust Co. Has $5.44 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 121,685 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SLB traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,819,872. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 2.11. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $41.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Schlumberger from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. HSBC raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.16.

In other news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $614,564.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $284,434.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

