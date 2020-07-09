Rockland Trust Co. Makes New $5.48 Million Investment in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 143,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,482,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 424.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,436,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,720 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,419,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,597,000 after purchasing an additional 52,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 475,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,682,000 after purchasing an additional 104,414 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 221,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,664,000.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock traded down $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $35.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,430. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $28.38 and a 52-week high of $59.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a $0.332 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.