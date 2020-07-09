Rockland Trust Co. Makes New $9.58 Million Investment in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 168,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,583,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ OTIS traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,895,475. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.62.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

