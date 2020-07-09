Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 25,321 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,321 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 1.8% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $20,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 769.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Linde from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Argus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Linde from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.83.

NYSE:LIN traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $221.46. 60,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.35 and its 200-day moving average is $197.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

