Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 945 Shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co. owned 0.11% of Essential Utilities worth $11,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,212,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $437,680,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,371,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,092,000.

A number of research firms have commented on WTRG. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

In other Essential Utilities news, EVP Matthew Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $136,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,567.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $42.57. The stock had a trading volume of 13,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,846. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.98. Essential Utilities Inc has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.19 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

