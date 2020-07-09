Rockland Trust Co. Raises Stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co. owned about 0.08% of Evergy worth $10,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,500,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,861 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,622,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,349,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Evergy by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,561,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,034,000 after acquiring an additional 544,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $60.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,397. Evergy has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Evergy had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Evergy from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra cut their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

