Rockland Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co. owned about 0.28% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000.

AMJ traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.30. The stock had a trading volume of 101,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,014. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.80. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $25.89.

