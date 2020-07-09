Rockland Trust Co. Sells 10,246 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,246 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 166,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 61,814 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 47,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,792,945. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.08 and a 200 day moving average of $82.66.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

