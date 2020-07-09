Rockland Trust Co. Sells 1,030 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.3% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.15.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $76.92. The stock had a trading volume of 310,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,247,133. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $197.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

