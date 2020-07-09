Rockland Trust Co. Sells 1,129 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,843 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,686,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $102,997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,510 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 54,946 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,849,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,665 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. UBS Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,851,032. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.33.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.