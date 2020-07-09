Rockland Trust Co. Sells 118,886 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 416,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,886 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $10,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 14,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 35,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 22,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.02. 1,255,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,350,240. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $100.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.54.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

