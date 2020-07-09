Rockland Trust Co. Sells 1,297 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the first quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 14.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.42.

In other Consolidated Edison news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,633.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 2,622 shares of company stock worth $190,467 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ED traded down $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $70.77. 60,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,099. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.54. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

