Rockland Trust Co. Sells 1,697 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Southern by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 158,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southern by 421.9% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,807 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Southern by 5,946.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 24,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 23,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.97.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $52.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,877,680. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The company has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $148,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,710,932.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,963,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,590. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

