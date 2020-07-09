Rockland Trust Co. Sells 1,986 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 10,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,932,000. Stolper Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 9,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $530,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $288.41. The company had a trading volume of 162,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,199,518. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $311.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.03.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.