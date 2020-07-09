Rockland Trust Co. Sells 2,029 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.5% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Mastercard by 14.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 6.5% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.43.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $5.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $295.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $300.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.32, for a total transaction of $20,966,324.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,551,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,753,689,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 527,044 shares of company stock worth $158,686,565 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.