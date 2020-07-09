Rockland Trust Co. Sells 2,263 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $6,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,252,000. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $166.52. 80,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,003,722. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $169.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.58.

In related news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $2,769,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,919.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 775,938 shares of company stock valued at $126,523,306 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

