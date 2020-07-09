Rockland Trust Co. Sells 64 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after buying an additional 7,261,158 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after buying an additional 3,219,554 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,315,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $509,899,000 after buying an additional 1,744,138 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,597,531,000 after buying an additional 1,082,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $6.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $291.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,807,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,792. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $315.84. The company has a market capitalization of $282.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $296.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.92.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

