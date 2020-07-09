Rockland Trust Co. Sells 675 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Intel by 13.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 116,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after buying an additional 13,541 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 76,923 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 184,912 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.2% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 29,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.44.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.40. 9,210,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,583,088. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.