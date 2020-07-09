Rockland Trust Co. Sells 6,844 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,844 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $332,000. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $237,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 25.3% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 72,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,515,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,414,640. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $196.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

