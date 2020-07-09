Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Price Target Increased to C$2.10 by Analysts at Haywood Securities

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Haywood Securities from C$1.90 to C$2.10 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.62% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Roxgold from C$1.40 to C$1.65 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of TSE:ROXG traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,820. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Roxgold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $580.50 million and a P/E ratio of 263.33.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Yaramoko gold project that covers an area of approximately 230 square kilometers located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

