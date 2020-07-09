Royal Bank of Canada Increases Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Price Target to $16.00

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.00% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CAGDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Securities lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James raised Centerra Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC raised Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.95.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.03. 23,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,951. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $12.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

