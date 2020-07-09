Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 41.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

RY stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.14. 56,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,034. The company has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.70.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 17.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.7839 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.89%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

