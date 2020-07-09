RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RSNAY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RSA Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

RSNAY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,165. RSA Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

