salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,041 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up approximately 1.2% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,343,894,000 after purchasing an additional 113,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,737,125,000 after buying an additional 216,205 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 49.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,565,566,000 after buying an additional 3,606,319 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,559,929,000 after acquiring an additional 278,879 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 18.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,282,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 7,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $1,097,558.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.77, for a total value of $1,527,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 570,376 shares of company stock worth $101,030,949 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.77.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,184,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,944,304. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.35. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $176.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1,112.16, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.