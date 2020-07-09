Santander Consumer USA Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 2,034 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,669% compared to the average daily volume of 115 put options.

NYSE SC traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $18.34. 817,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,676. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average of $19.60. Santander Consumer USA has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 63.41, a quick ratio of 63.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.75). Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mahesh Aditya bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $74,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,128,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 4,516.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

