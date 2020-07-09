Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Short Interest Down 10.8% in June

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 235,500 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the June 15th total of 264,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SPNS stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,993. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.72.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.07 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 7.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 7.6% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPNS. BidaskClub cut shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.94.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

