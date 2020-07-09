SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00, approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded SBM Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27.

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It is involved in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels; and semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, floating liquidified natural gas, turret mooring systems, brownfield, deep water export systems, swivel stack systems, fluid transfer systems, tanker loading and discharge terminals, and solutions for renewable energy.

