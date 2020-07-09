Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Short Interest Update

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the June 15th total of 10,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schmitt Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schmitt Industries stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,339 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned 2.70% of Schmitt Industries worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMIT traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $3.46. 12,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,489. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.79. Schmitt Industries has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 47.46%.

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time.

