Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.83. The stock had a trading volume of 493,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,095. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.71. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.25 and a fifty-two week high of $106.26.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

