Scotiabank Increases Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target to $15.00

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canfor from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canfor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Canfor from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

OTCMKTS CFPZF traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 23,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,330. Canfor has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.83.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

