Scotiabank Increases Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target to $16.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 72.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Interfor from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Interfor in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Interfor from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Get Interfor alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFSPF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082. Interfor has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $12.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.