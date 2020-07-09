Scotiabank Increases Uranium Participation (OTCMKTS:URPTF) Price Target to $6.50

Uranium Participation (OTCMKTS:URPTF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $6.25 to $6.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 77.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on URPTF. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Uranium Participation in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities downgraded Uranium Participation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Shares of Uranium Participation stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.66. 47,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,920. Uranium Participation has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $3.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17.

Uranium Participation Corporation operates as an investment holding company. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium oxide in concentrates (U3O8). U3O8 is primarily used as a fuel for nuclear power plants. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company. Uranium Participation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

