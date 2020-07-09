Scotiabank Lowers Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Price Target to $3.75

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $4.00 to $3.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 92.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Champion Iron from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Champion Iron in a report on Sunday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHPRF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.95. 1,549,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,792. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54.

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

