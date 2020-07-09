Scotiabank Raises Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target to $12.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $11.50 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.15% from the stock’s previous close.

ATUSF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.54. 69,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,728. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17. Altius Minerals has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $10.00.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

