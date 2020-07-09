Scotiabank Raises Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target to $12.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $11.50 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.15% from the stock’s previous close.
ATUSF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.54. 69,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,728. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17. Altius Minerals has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $10.00.
About Altius Minerals
