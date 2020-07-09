Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy comprises approximately 1.4% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $15,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,094,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,628,000 after acquiring an additional 228,400 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 490,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.68. 90,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,698. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $161.87. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $162.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.75.

In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $1,276,488.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,010.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

