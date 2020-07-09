Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the June 15th total of 133,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRTS. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.65 target price on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rench Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 12,595.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power INC purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.91. 811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,121. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.25. Sensus Healthcare has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

