Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) Short Interest Update

Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the June 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem sold 4,377,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $875,415.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sequential Brands Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Sequential Brands Group worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 28.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Sequential Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

SQBG traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.22. 49,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,833,866. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.85. Sequential Brands Group has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.64.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $20.23 million for the quarter. Sequential Brands Group had a negative net margin of 125.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%.

Sequential Brands Group Company Profile

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, active, and fashion categories in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, home goods, food, wine, and media related assets, such as magazines, books, and other print and digital content.

