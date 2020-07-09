Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the June 15th total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days. Approximately 14.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWAV. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.19. 876,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,770. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a current ratio of 10.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.06. Shockwave Medical has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $54.51.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 112.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $164,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,260.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 29,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,391,019.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 461,362 shares of company stock valued at $20,838,601. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 287.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,143,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,936,000 after acquiring an additional 847,901 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,005,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,530,000 after acquiring an additional 727,621 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,324,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,948,000 after acquiring an additional 599,687 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 585,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,693,000 after acquiring an additional 435,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,413,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,912,000 after acquiring an additional 282,476 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

